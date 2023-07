The day star­tet with a litt­le hike on a pen­in­su­la with ama­zing views of a huge gla­cier. What a mor­ning!

It was to beco­me even bet­ter. Fur­ther north in For­lands­und we found wal­ru­ses. More than one hundred of them! They were quite slee­py, which could under­stand, con­side­ring the unu­sual­ly warm wea­ther.

A cou­ple of wha­les in the ent­rance to Kongsfjord, inclu­ding seve­ral Fin wha­les and at least one Blue wha­le, roun­ded the day off.

Gal­lery – For­lands­und, 04th July 2023

