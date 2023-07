Whoe­ver came up with this name, “Trygg­ham­na”, or “Safe har­bour”, as it ori­gi­nal­ly was in the years of the wha­lers … they must have been kid­ding.

We thought we were well ancho­red and were loo­king for­ward to a good night’s sleep, but the strong gusts that kept fal­ling alter­na­tingly from the gla­cier on one side or the moun­ta­ins on the other side kept us busy, lif­ting the anchor and repo­si­tio­ning seve­ral tiems during the night. Also the mor­ning landing was quick­ly scrap­ped, with the view of wil­li­whirls dancing on the water. Wel­co­me to the Arc­tic.

Time to set sails. More than nine knots as we went out of Isfjord … not bad at all!

Also For­lands­und was quite win­dy to start with, but then we found a good place in Eidem­buk­ta and went hiking across the green tun­dra plain, fol­lo­wing a river and up some morai­ne hills with stun­ning views.

Gal­lery – From Trygg­ham­na to Eidem­buk­ta, 03rd July, 2023

