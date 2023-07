The day got an ear­ly start when the crew sigh­ted a polar bear on Ams­ter­damøya at 5 a.m. What a glo­rious sight­ing! In the end, the bear swam towards the ship and pas­sed us in a distance of a few met­res. That is not an ever­y­day thing, not at all.

Later, the day star­ted again 🙂 in Raud­fjord. Again, right place, right time … ama­zing wea­ther! We made some beau­tiful hikes. Tho­se who wan­ted to could ven­ture on a crossing of Bis­ka­yar­hal­vøya.

Gal­lery – Raud­fjord, 06th July 2023

