It is always love­ly when the ship is at anchor during the night. Very quiet. That was the case that night in Ves­le Raud­fjord, on the north coast of Spits­ber­gen.

After yesterday’s hikes, it was good to start the day with a beach walk. Rela­xed, but full with inte­res­t­ing impres­si­ons.

Later, we had the oppor­tu­ni­ty to stretch legs again and get some stun­ning views over Reins­dyr­flya. A won­derful, wide-open land­scape … by the way, this area was part of the hun­ting grounds of Stock­holm Sven, a Swe­dish (well, obvious­ly) trap­per who was a neigh­bour of Chris­tia­ne Rit­ter who men­tio­ned him in her book. Now, the­re is a books about Stock­holm Sven available: “The Memoirs of Stock­holm Sven”. I have alre­a­dy got it and I am loo­king for­ward to rea­ding it.

Crossing 80 degrees roun­ded the day off.

Gal­lery – Ves­le Raud­fjord and Vel­komst­var­den, 07th July 2023

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.