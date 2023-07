It was almost good not to see the blue sky in the mor­ning. It was pret­ty grey, with low clouds. Of cour­se, who would mind sun and blue ski­es, but we had had so much of that the last cou­ple of days, and this is still the high arc­tic, with a bad repu­ta­ti­on for unp­lea­sant wea­ther, wind and fog … today we got a bit of that.

Not enough, howe­ver, to keep us from get­ting out and making a good hike in the polar desert land­scape of nor­thwes­tern Nord­aus­t­land. A see­mingly emp­ty land­scape, but very rich with all sorts of inte­res­t­ing details on a clo­ser look.

In the after­noon, the fog real­ly sett­led down on Hin­lo­pen Strait, so we set sails and made some miles to the south. Later, we rea­ched Alkef­jel­let, this ama­zing colo­ny of Brünich’s guil­l­emots. Ano­ther beau­tiful day, even wit­hout get­ting sun­b­urnt.

Gal­lery – Nor­t­hern Hin­lo­pen, 09th July 2023

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.