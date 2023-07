What a day! Just ama­zing!

Actual­ly, not­hing went accor­ding to plan.

Things star­ted with a good hike on Idun­nes­et, a litt­le pen­in­su­la in Wahl­enberg­fjord, framed by huge gla­ciers of the ice cap Ves­t­fon­na. A stun­ning pan­ora­ma. Actual­ly, we had a dif­fe­rent idea for the mor­ning, that’s just what hap­pen­ed. Wea­ther, as so often in the­se lati­tu­des.

Later, we hea­ded for Pal­an­der­buk­ta, but we never got the­re. Two polar bears – a mother with her second year cub – lite­ral­ly crossed our way, real­ly kind of approa­ching us and actively blo­cking our cour­se … ama­zing! Obvious­ly, the two had a gre­at time tog­e­ther in the water.

The result were a group of stun­ned, hap­py peo­p­le and some ama­zing pic­tures. Excel­lent mate­ri­al for the new Spits­ber­gen-calen­der 2024 that we will have rea­dy soon or a high-qua­li­ty print framed in Spits­ber­gen-drift­wood 😊

Gal­lery – In Wahl­enberg­fjord, 10th July 2023

