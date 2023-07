Back on the west coast! It is good to have the south cape behind us; it is always a bit of a mile­stone and a poten­ti­al obs­ta­cle, at least for a sai­ling boat whe­re wea­ther is a major fac­tor espe­ci­al­ly for long open water pas­sa­ges.

With the eas­ter­ly wind still pre­vai­ling, we drop­ped the anchor just off the west coast south of Horn­sund – a coast well of the trod­den path, for good reason: it is a very expo­sed coast with a lot of nasty shal­lows, so stay­ing away from this coast is usual­ly the best thing to do. But on this day this coast was our fri­end, giving us shel­ter from the wind and offe­ring us gre­at hiking oppor­tu­ni­ties in exci­ting are­as.

Later, after a win­dy pas­sa­ge west of Horn­sund, we spent a love­ly evening in gol­den evening light in Hyt­te­vi­ka with arc­tic foxes and thou­sands of litt­le auks.

Pho­to gal­lery – the sou­thern west coast, 14. July 2023

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.