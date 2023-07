Now the thing was to make miles and use the rela­tively good wea­ther win­dow for the long pas­sa­ge around the south cape. Espe­ci­al­ly on a smal­ler, rela­tively slow boat, it is good to be men­tal­ly pre­pared for a day at sea wit­hout any landings on this day. And if it works out to make a landing – all the bet­ter. We got our chan­ce in Ham­berg­buk­ta. That is the bay on the east coast of Spits­ber­gen exact­ly oppo­si­te Horn­sund, whe­re the gla­ciers are mel­ting like cra­zy so the­re may be a pas­sa­ge bet­ween Ham­berg­buk­ta and Horn­sund in some years from now. A fast and sca­ry deve­lo­p­ment due to cli­ma­te chan­ge, which is pro­gres­sing and get­ting fas­ter and more inten­se.

Nevert­hel­ess, we enjoy­ed the mor­ning, with wea­ther con­di­ti­ons that can ade­qua­te­ly be descri­bed as arc­tic. Ter­rain, time and con­di­ti­ons did not per­mit lon­ger hikes, but some fasci­na­ting clo­se-up views of a gla­cier and its sur­roun­dings land­scape.

Then it was time to pro­ceed to and around Sør­kapp, some­thing that took the rest of the day and a good part of the fol­lo­wing night and went with mode­ra­te move­ment of the ship and the use of both engi­ne and sails.

Gal­lery – Ham­berg­buk­ta & Sør­kapp, 13th July 2023

