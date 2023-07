It was and remain­ed win­dy ever­y­whe­re whe­re the eas­ter­ly bree­ze could blow through or was even chan­ne­led. So Recher­chefjord was an obvious choice. A litt­le evening tun­dra walk took us through a lot of Spits­ber­gen histo­ry.

Next day, the sun smi­led from the sky. A clear invi­ta­ti­on to go for some good hiking in Cham­ber­lind­a­len and on Obser­va­to­rief­jel­let. A gre­at mor­ning!

A visit to Recher­che­breen was cut short as a thick fog bank came in with ama­zin pace. The world hid­den in grey, we then stea­m­ed north, towards Isfjord.

Pho­to gal­lery – In Recher­chefjord, 15th-16th July 2023

