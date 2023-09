Once again we sail out into the arc­tic autumn, “Spits­ber­gen under sail” 2023 with good old Anti­gua. It was a beau­tiful start, sai­ling sil­ent­ly across Isfjord.

The anchor fell at Kapp Wijk, whe­re we also spent the first mor­ning. Beau­tiful Sep­tem­ber light, beau­tiful sce­n­ery, colourful tun­dra, fri­end­ly reinde­er, and as we just wan­ted to return to the ship, a lar­ge pod of Belugas swam along the shore right next to us! It must have been at least 70-80, pos­si­bly more. Unfor­gettable.

In the after­noon, we made a visit to the gre­at gla­cier Sveab­reen. A gre­at first day!

Gal­lery – Isfjord: Kapp Wijk & Sveab­reen

