The sum­mer is pret­ty much over, and the tran­si­ti­on peri­od, the equi­va­lent of the autumn of lower lati­tu­des, can be beau­tiful – but it can also be grey and wet. Some­ti­mes ever­y­thing at the same time, grey, wet – and beau­tiful. But it can be hard for tho­se who love to get out and do some­thing exci­ting out the­re in natu­re. For this day, we had to be con­tent with a litt­le walk in Ny-Åle­sund and a late after­noon beach walk at Poo­le­pyn­ten on Prins Karls For­land. Well, we were ashore two times, the­re is litt­le to com­plaint about! And it doesn’t make any­thing bet­ter any­way. It does not make sen­se to argue with natu­re. We rather lis­ten to what she tells us and go along with it.

And on our final full day we got a beau­tiful day in Isfjord. Even some sun­ny views on the beau­tiful gla­ciers and moun­ta­ins in Trygg­ham­na and at Bore­breen. A gre­at good­bye for this time – time was fly­ing again, and this trip, ful­ly packed with beau­ty and good expe­ri­en­ces and impres­si­ons, is sud­den­ly over. What a trip! A big thanks to skip­per and ship owner Mario and his good crew. Mean­der was a beau­tiful, good, safe home for us (“the ship didn’t sink”, as someone put it so nice­ly during the warm words of the last evening 😄 true inde­ed). Big thanks to all who were on board and con­tri­bu­ted to the good expe­ri­ence!

Pho­to gal­lery – For­lands­und & Isfjord

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.