We have got time, we have got wea­ther of all sorts, so we’ll attempt a cir­cum­na­vi­ga­ti­on of Spits­ber­gen – it is quite some years ago that we did that the last time in Sep­tem­ber. So let’s go for it. The first long leg of our cir­cum­na­vi­ga­ti­on took us during the night far down south. During the mor­ning we rea­ched Dunøya­ne and had sui­ta­ble con­di­ti­ons for a landing, so of cour­se we went for it. Later we went into Horn­sund, all the way into Sama­rin­vå­gen, whe­re we had a fabu­lous pan­ora­ma from a litt­le hill.

Gal­lery – Dunøya­ne & Horn­sund – 12 Sep­tem­ber 2013

