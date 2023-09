After a very rela­xed roun­ding of the south cape we went to one of the places whe­re the con­se­quen­ces of cli­ma­te chan­ge are most dra­ma­tic: Ham­berg­buk­ta with the gla­cier Ham­berg­breen. Situa­ted on Spitsbergen’s east coast oppo­si­te Horn­sund, it is now just a few kilo­me­t­res of gla­cier ice left bet­ween the­se two fjords. It won’t take fore­ver until the­re is a chan­nel bet­ween them, tur­ning Sør­kapp Land into a huge Sør­kapp island.

But it will still take some time. Curr­ent­ly, Ham­berg­breen is still a huge and very impres­si­ve gla­cier.

Gal­lery – Storfjord – Ham­berg­breen & Bol­tod­den – 13 Sep­tem­ber 2023

Later we mana­ged a landing at Bol­tod­den, with the famous dino­saur foot­prints. An ama­zing place. It is always gre­at when a landing the­re is pos­si­ble.