It was quite late last night when we rea­ched Kie­per­tøya and drop­ped the anchor the­re. And belie­ve it or not, but the­re was no fog, no polar bear. Not­hing that could keep us from going ashore and having a good look around on the island. And the­re is so much of inte­rest. And a bunch of bags pla­s­tic less on the beach now. And a sad sto­ry. More about that on the Kie­per­tøya pano page.

Later we sai­led (lite­ral­ly, at least to begin with) to Brås­vell­breen. More than 8000 squa­re kilo­me­t­res of ice ter­mi­na­ting in a see­mingly end­less cal­ving front.

Gal­lery – Kie­per­tøya & Brås­vell­breen – 15 Sep­tem­ber 2023

