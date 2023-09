Von Otterøya is cover­ed with fresh snow all the way down to the shore­li­ne, hence the arc­tic land appears in a total­ly dif­fe­rent light. Dif­fe­rent walks and hikes take us up the hills and along the shore­li­nes. A distant polar bear makes us return a bit ear­lier. No dra­ma whatsoe­ver, but bet­ter safe than sor­ry.

Later, we find ano­ther polar bear wal­king around on Wahl­ber­gøya. A beau­tiful sight­ing 🙂

Gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait: Von Otterøya & Wahl­ber­gøya

