A day on the second-lar­gest island of Sval­bard. Win­ter seems to have the place under con­trol, ever­y­thing is cover­ed by snow, lakes and lagoons are fro­zen here in inner Murch­ison­fjord (pho­tos here). Again we were lucky and had the wea­ther on our side, with kind of gol­den, hea­vy ear­ly win­ter light over the land­scape.

Nord­aus­t­land – Murch­ison­fjord – Snaddvi­ka & Kinn­vi­ka

In Kinn­vi­ka, we had to let a snow show­er pass through befo­re we went and explo­red the old sta­ti­on and its sur­roun­dings.