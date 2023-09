The polar bear sight­ing yes­ter­day on Wahl­ber­gøya was so good that we had ano­ther look this mor­ning, try­ing to make it even bet­ter. And it work­ed per­fect­ly well, it could not have been bet­ter.

Mean­while, win­ter has arri­ved. Snow is ever­y­whe­re, on the ground and in the air. The­re was actual­ly so much snow in the air that we had to pick a good moment for a walk on Smit­tøya to have the mini­mum visi­bi­li­ty that we real­ly need to be able to see what is going on around us.

Gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait – Wahl­ber­gøya – Smit­tøya & Alkef­jel­let – 17. Sep­tem­ber 2023

The­re was not much going on any­mo­re at Alkef­jel­let (more Pho­tos here), at least in terms of Brünich’s guil­l­emots. They have all left. But the rocks are stun­ning also wit­hout the guil­l­emots, and the gulls are still the­re and they put on quite a show for us.