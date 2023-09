Dan­s­køya offe­red the oppor­tu­ni­ty for a good walk. It was not the lon­gest one in the world, but the deep snow still deman­ded a good bit of ener­gy. Smee­ren­burg­fjord show­ed off with its ama­zing sce­n­ery, and Sep­tem­ber show­ed off with its ama­zing light.

The sai­ling wind that we had been hoping for in the after­noon did not show off. It did not exist at all. So it was motor all the way to Kross­fjord, were we made a litt­le evening visit to the old wea­ther sta­ti­on that was ope­ra­ted from 1912 to 1914.

Pho­to gal­lery – Dan­s­køya & Ebelt­oft­ham­na

