Today, Lon­gye­ar­by­en votes a new local coun­cil, but about one third of the for­mer voters have lost their voting rights becau­se they are for­eig­ners. The group “unwan­ted for­eig­ners” have issued the fol­lo­wing text as a press release (Eng­lish trans­la­ti­on from Nor­we­gi­an by the owner of this web­site).

Press release: Longyearbyen’s “unwan­ted for­eig­ners”

Local elec­tions in Lon­gye­ar­by­en today – a pain­ful day for non-Nor­we­gi­an citi­zens. They have lost their voting rights.

During ear­lier local elec­tions, non-Nor­we­gi­an citi­zens could vote as soon as they had lived in Lon­gye­ar­by­en for at least three years – just as in main­land Nor­way.

Exhi­bi­ti­on of sym­bo­lic foot­prints of citi­zens who lost their voting rights in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

Pho­to: Chris­tia­ne Hüb­ner.

With the new regu­la­ti­ons, most of them have lost their demo­cra­tic rights.

Today, local elec­tions are being held in Lon­gye­ar­by­en – many locals who have lived in Lon­gye­ar­by­en and con­tri­bu­ted to the com­mu­ni­ty and eco­no­my for years are now excluded. They are repre­sen­ted in silence, as appro­pria­te for tho­se who have lost their voice

Here are some of their foot­prints in the com­mu­ni­ty of Lon­gye­ar­by­en:

Sym­bo­lic foot­prints of for­eig­ners who have lost their voting rights Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

Pho­to: Chris­tia­ne Hüb­ner.

I have been making your food sin­ce 2017

9 years on the island. Have a Nor­we­gi­an com­pa­ny with 5 employees

Local for 15 years – I have voting rights in Trond­heim but no lon­ger here!

19 years on Sval­bards. Will res­cue you from a snow ava­lan­che

21 years in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Elec­ted mem­ber of the local coun­cil

Owner of a com­pa­ny and mem­ber of the gui­de asso­cia­ti­on

3 years in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Scan­di­na­vi­an citi­zen. :o(

4 years in Lon­gye­ar­by­en – local gui­de

Will res­cue you from a crev­as­se

Have never befo­re felt that it was „you“ and „us“ befo­re

8 years on the island. Will repair your clo­thes. Own a Nor­we­gi­an com­pa­ny with 3 employees

We are Lon­gye­ar­by­en

I will make sure that you have a good din­ner after your mara­thon

Grew up in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Have lear­nt Nor­we­gi­an values at school

Stood for the elec­tions last time. 16 years Sval­bard. Oslo thinks that I know less about Sval­bards poli­tics than a fresh gra­dua­te of Sval­bard fol­kehøgs­ko­le

Sámi, women, for­eig­ners – we have been through all of that. Voting rights for ever­y­bo­dy!

20 years in Lon­gye­ar­by­en – work­ed for UNIS, NP, sci­ence coun­cil

3 years on the island with my fami­ly – working in cus­to­mer ser­vice and vol­un­t­a­ri­ly

20 years on Sval­bard. 20 years in local com­pa­nies. Love Lon­gye­ar­by­en and the peo­p­le who live here. Voting rights for ever­y­bo­dy

Grew up in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Went to Nor­we­gi­an school in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Speak Nor­we­gi­an well. But not a part of this com­mu­ni­ty

12 years for no say

Nor­we­gi­an guy – 9 years in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. No point in voting any­mo­re

7 years on the island. Run a recy­cling work­shop as a vol­un­teer, lead Sval­bard Gui­de Asso­cia­ti­on & work as a gui­de year round. Work­ed for UNIS

Vol­un­teer sin­ce 2017. Clea­ned Sval­bard from pla­s­tic, Red Cross, Sval­bard sports club

5,5 years on the island. Con­tri­bu­ted to the local com­mu­ni­ty, now con­side­red wort­hl­ess

12 years on the island – washing your house

7 years on Sval­bard – Sval­bard – gui­de + local busi­ness owner – working with 15 local com­pa­nies + others on main­land. Con­tri­bu­ting direct­ly into the Nor­we­gi­an eco­no­my… but we still don’t real­ly count?

7 years on Sval­bard – gui­de + logi­stics mana­ger Polar X – pre­vious­ly voted! We make the docu­men­ta­ries that influence the world’s view of Sval­bard + our wild­life … but we’re not important enough to influence our local poli­tics

Who else is gon­na have the pati­ence to ser­ve Nor­we­gi­ans their drinks…

Lon­gye­ar­by­en is my home

10 years on Sval­bard – Only here doing cri­ti­cal work for the sta­te! I have fri­ends who died! for the right to vote. Nor­way is no bet­ter than Rus­sia

8 years on Sval­bard. 2.5 years on main­land. PROUD CANA­DI­AN. Essen­ti­al worker 4 Nor­way. Your ‘demo­cra­cy’ is a joke… our lives are not. Shame on you

29 years on Sval­bard. I felt wel­co­me when I came here then

11 years of sci­ence and tea­ching arc­tic eco­lo­gy

Demo­cra­cy is a thing to stand for

It meant some­thing to con­tri­bu­te to the reno­va­ti­on of Nor­dens­ki­oldhyt­ta during the pan­de­mic

Mine worker

Sval­bard: cor­ner­stone of my life in 26 years. And now sud­den­ly second class citi­zen

1 year on the island. UNIS stu­dent and mem­ber of the gui­de asso­cia­ti­on

6 years on the island. Can res­cue you from a snow ava­lan­che

It gives me plea­su­re to con­tri­bu­te to the deve­lo­p­ment of Lon­gye­ar­by­en after the coal age

12 years on the island and could vote pre­vious­ly. In 17 years, my son can vote, hop­eful­ly tog­e­ther with me

Proud­ness is best in com­mu­ni­ty, not natio­na­li­ty

Chris­tia­ne Hüb­ner and Wolf­gang Hüb­ner-Zach also lost their voting rights and initia­ted the exhi­bi­ti­on. The quo­ta­ti­ons are from locals who are now left wit­hout voting rights.