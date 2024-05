Yes, sperm wha­les! Con­side­ring the wea­ther, this was the day. Litt­le wind and calm seas at open sea off Ande­nes. So we had been steam­ing that way during the night to be in posi­ti­on in the mor­ning, with depth of 1000 met­res under the ship.

It took a litt­le while, but then … yes, then we saw sperm wha­les. Seve­ral ones. Stun­ning!

Later, we used the oppor­tu­ni­ty to stretch legs a litt­le bit in Ande­nes. Polar muse­um, light­house, sand beach, sun …

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.