Days on end with sun, hard­ly any clouds! Incre­di­ble. The won­derful sce­n­ery of Raft­sund and Troll­fjord in bril­li­ant suns­hi­ne. Of cour­se we made good use of it and spend some time play­ing in Troll­fjord.

Suns­hi­ne also in the after­noon. We made a stop at Diger­mu­len and made a gre­at hike up to Kei­ser­var­den. Wal­king in the deep, hea­vy snow was a bit tough, but the reward came in shape of an ama­zing pan­o­r­amic view.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.