Hen­nings­vær is one of the most beau­tiful and well-known places in Lofo­ten, an old fishing vil­la­ge situa­ted on seve­ral small sker­ries. That’s whe­re we spent the mor­ning, tur­ning our atten­ti­on to the geo­lo­gy (2.85 bil­li­on years old rocks), dried cod and rela­ted histo­ry and the many love­ly gene­ral impres­si­ons that that place has. And, of cour­se, don’t for­get about the culina­ry high­lights!

Later we set cour­se for Skro­va, having skip­ped the idea of visi­ting the islands fur­ther south in Lofo­ten becau­se of the wea­ther fore­cast. This tur­ned out to be a lucky move, as we found a lar­ge pod of orcas near Skro­va. Ama­zing – who would have expec­ted orcas in this area in late April? A beau­tiful encoun­ter.

Then we still had Skro­va wai­ting for us, with the love­ly litt­le vil­la­ge, the moun­tain and some beau­tiful white bea­ches.

