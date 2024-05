Tranøy-Engeløy

The wind had picked up quite a bit, but we could expo­re Tranøy art park in spen­did suns­hi­ne. Over a long peri­od they have added a pie­ce of art every year in dif­fe­rent places, so it takes you ever­y­whe­re across the who­le place, inclu­ding some hid­den gems.

Later wind and sails took us to ano­ther hid­den gem, name­ly the bay of Bøvi­ka on the island of Engeløy with a beau­tiful wide sand beach and a stun­ning sun­set.

