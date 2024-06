Here we go, start­ing with SV Anti­gua in Spits­ber­gen!

Loo­king at the wea­ther fore­cast, we deci­ded to get north quick­ly, even though that meant sai­ling the first night inclu­ding some bum­py stret­ches. Next mor­ning, we wan­ted to go for our first landing in Engelskbuk­ta, only to see a polar bear coming out of the water exact­ly whe­re we wan­ted to go – what an ama­zing start to the day and the trip!

Under sails, we con­tin­ued nor­thwards, alt­hough the swell did not exact­ly make this pas­sa­ge the grea­test bit of sai­ling fun ever. So ever­y­bo­dy quite enjoy­ed tou­ch­ing solid ground later that day in Bjørn­ham­na.

Gal­lery – Lon­gye­ar­by­en to Smee­ren­burg­fjord – 01/02 June 2024

