We had alre­a­dy cover­ed a lot of distance to the north so we were on Spitsbergen’s north coast this mor­ning, rea­dy to sail for the ice. And so we did. We rea­ched the ice edge after a cou­ple of hours at 80°31’N. What a won­derful icy world! That’s were we spent the next cou­ple of hours.

Then we went south again, with a per­fect gent­le sai­ling wind. All sails went up, one by one. Beau­tiful, that’s how we love it!

Gal­lery – Ice – 02nd June 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.