We star­ted the day in the love­ly bay Eidem­buk­ta on the west coast with its wide tun­dra plains. Suns­hi­ne, blue sky, bree­ding geese (keep your distance), reinde­er (don’t move, they might be curious and come pret­ty clo­se), views on gla­ciers, lagoons and morai­nes. A won­derful part of Spits­ber­gen, very dif­fe­rent from the steep, rocky, hea­vi­ly gla­cia­ted are­as fur­ther north which curr­ent­ly still have much more of a win­ter appearance.

Later we con­tin­ued into Ymer­buk­ta, our final stop in Spitsbergen’s beau­tiful natu­re, still with some­thing near 2 kilo­me­t­res of ice bet­ween the gla­cier and open water.

On the way back to Lon­gye­ar­by­en, we roun­ded things off with a pas­sa­ge near Gru­mant­by­en, and later we went along­side in the har­bour of Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Tho­se who wan­ted to were still ear­ly enough to round the day off in the local bre­wery clo­se the har­bour – the world’s nor­t­hern­most bre­wery.

So a won­derful jour­ney came to its end. The wea­ther had lar­ge­ly been real­ly good, the spi­rits high, the wild­life was the­re … gre­at stuff! Big thanks to all who have con­tri­bu­ted to this, first of cour­se the crew of the good sai­ling ship Anti­gua! And of cour­se ever­y­bo­dy else who was part of this trip and who came with enthu­si­asm and curiou­si­ty and good spi­rits. Save tra­vels back home, and see you again next time! ☺️

Pho­to gal­lery – From Eidem­buk­ta to Ymer­buk­ta and Lon­gye­ar­by­en – 06th June 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.