What a day! Full suns­hi­ne, and sum­mer in the air. The air tem­pe­ra­tu­re was 5 degrees cen­ti­gra­de, but it felt like 20 🙂 the mor­ning in Ny-Åle­sund was pure plea­su­re.

Later we sai­led south into For­lands­und. We still had wal­ru­ses on the wish­list. Well, no pro­blem …

Gal­lery – From Ny-Åle­sund to For­lands­und – 06th June 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.