The wea­ther at Spitsbergen’s nor­thwest cor­ner was as it so often is in that area, with tem­pe­ra­tures clo­se to free­zing, a stiff bree­ze and occa­sio­nal snow­fall. It was good to be dres­sed with all the out­door gear you can get, spend just a few hours out­side and then get back to a ship with cen­tral hea­ting and the next good meal on the table … so dif­fe­rent from con­di­ti­ons wha­lers had to endu­re in the­se waters 400 years ago.

Dan­s­køya offe­red the oppor­tu­ni­ty for some hiking, and at Smee­ren­burg­breen, the clouds lifted and gave way to views of stun­ning beau­ty. And when that polar bear had gone its way, we could go and have a look at Vir­go­ham­na, which is kind of an out­door muse­um of arc­tic explo­ra­ti­on, expe­di­ti­ons and dra­ma.

Pho­to gal­lery – nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen: Dan­s­køya & Smee­ren­burg­fjord – 05th July 2024

