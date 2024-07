A day in Kross­fjord, again with the best of wea­ther. Fjor­ten­de Juli­buk­ta tur­ned out to be well shel­te­red from the stiff bree­ze that was blo­wing in the main arm of the fjord. We could enjoy a wide ran­ge of nature’s won­ders, from the bird cliff which included a few rare puf­fins and even a very rare razor­bill, to the “han­ging gar­dens” with a beau­tiful flower car­pet inclu­ding some rare spe­ci­es such as polar dan­de­l­ion (Tar­a­xa­cum arc­ti­cum) and Arc­tic alpi­ne fle­a­ba­ne (Eri­ge­ron humi­lis) and final­ly the gla­cier at the head of the bay.

Tal­king about gla­ciers: the migh­ty Lil­lie­höök­breen is one of Krossfjord’s scenic high­lights, despi­te of a sub­stan­ti­al mass loss during recent deca­des.

Pho­to gal­lery – Kross­fjord: Fjor­ten­de Juli­buk­ta & Lil­lie­höök­breen – 04th July 2024

