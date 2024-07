Con­di­ti­ons were ide­al last night to cross nor­t­hern Hin­lo­pen Strait, hea­ding for Kinn­vi­ka in Murch­ison­fjord, Nord­aus­t­land. Next to the old Swe­dish-Fin­nish rese­arch sta­ti­on, we explo­red the bar­ren polar desert – what a con­trast to the com­pa­ra­tively rich vege­ta­ti­on we had seen the last cou­ple of days!

In the after­noon, the wea­ther fore­cast kept its pro­mi­se with strong winds and quite hea­vy snow and rain. The best place to be was obvious­ly in the cosy salon of the ship, lis­tening to some pre­sen­ta­ti­ons and enjoy­ing a good book. It seems to have been a wet place any­whe­re in Spits­ber­gen; in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, they actual­ly had to clo­se some roads becau­se of risks of floo­ding and ava­lan­ches!

Pho­to gal­lery – Nord­aus­t­land: Kinn­vi­ka – 07th July 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.