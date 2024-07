After that very wet after­noon and evening in Murch­ison­fjord, the wind came. A lot of wind. The­re was cle­ar­ly not­hing to achie­ve in Murch­ison­fjord, so we tried our luck fur­ther north and set sail. Of cour­se it was blo­wing the­re as well, it was just blo­wing all over the place and it was not easy to find an ancho­ra­ge that work­ed, let alo­ne a chan­ce to go ashore.

Final­ly a win­dow ope­ned up for us at Sjuøya­ne, in the very fur­thest north of Sval­bard, and we got a magni­fi­cent landing on Phippsøya, the nor­t­hern­most “real island” in this part of the Arc­tic. We great­ly enjoy­ed it!

The drift ice east of Sjuøya­ne had drifted else­whe­re, the­re was just fog in that area and not­hing else. Well, we had real­ly made good use of our wea­ther win­dow!

Pho­to gal­lery – Sjuøya­ne – 08th/09th July 2024

