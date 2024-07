We knew that sai­ling could be a moving expe­ri­ence, some­thing that we got con­firm­ed again during the night. Later in the mor­ning, we were moved not only by the swell, but only by a won­derful encoun­ter with a cou­ple of hump­back wha­les in sou­thern Storfjord.

In the after­noon, we found some shel­ter in Isbuk­ta whe­re we also mana­ged to go for a walk. The choice was eit­her a rather bizar­re morai­ne land­scape or a gla­cier walk. Any­way, it was win­dy!

Pho­to gal­lery – Storfjord & Isbuk­ta – 13th July 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.