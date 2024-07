A night of sai­ling took us to Free­man­sund bet­ween the lar­ge islands of Barent­søya and Edgeøya in sou­the­as­tern Sval­bard. A won­derful area, high arc­tic in its very own way, very dif­fe­rent from Nordaustland’s very bar­ren polar desert eco­sys­tem.

Here, polar bears tend to chan­ge one’s plans even more fre­quent­ly than else­whe­re. No excep­ti­on today. In this very cha­rac­te­ristic land­scape with its wide, dark, pla­teau-shaped moun­ta­ins, the­re are colo­nies of kit­ti­wa­kes and arc­tic foxes are roa­ming the tun­dra. And the wide, green tun­dra is won­derful. Even when the sky is rather grey.

Pho­to gal­lery – Barent­søya & Edgeøya – 12th July 2024

