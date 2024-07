So now we had the noto­rious south cape behind us. The pas­sa­ge had not been that bad at all.

The next day saw us in Horn­sund. Prin­ci­pal­ly one of Spitsbergen’s finest fjords, the magni­fi­cent land­scape lay lar­ge­ly hid­den behind grey fog and the occa­sio­nal rain show­er. But again, we were actual­ly lucky. Gås­ham­na tur­ned out to be the best place, with reason­ab­ly good visi­bi­li­ty and we didn’t get wet. But the­re was not­hing more to achie­ve today. On the other hand, the­re is worse than rela­xing a bit on a quiet ship and lis­tening to some lec­tures.

Then it was time to head up north. The swell was still quite strong, so we stay­ed away from Hyt­te­vi­ka and went straight to Bell­sund. It was gre­at to get out for a litt­le walk on Akseløya in the evening. After that the spi­rits were high as ever 🙂

Pho­to gal­lery – Horn­sund & Bell­sund – 14th/15th July 2024

