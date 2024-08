Hot news from Lon­gye­ar­by­en, in the truest sen­se of the word. The meteo­ro­lo­gi­cal sta­ti­on at Lon­gye­ar­by­en air­port recor­ded a stun­ning 20.3 degrees cen­ti­gra­de yes­ter­day (Sun­day, August 11) bet­ween 1400 and 1500 – war­mer than any August day befo­re on record, which goes back to 1964.

And it was wit­hout any doubt also warm in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, as we can con­firm from our own expe­ri­ence.