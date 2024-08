The Arctic Row 2024: from Tromsø to Longyearbyen in a rowing boat

In a rowing boat from Trom­sø to Lon­gye­ar­by­en – pos­si­bly not ever­y­bo­dies dream and wit­hout any doubt some­thing that many would con­sider cra­zy or even impos­si­ble. That was obvious­ly not shared by Andy Savill, Toby Gre­go­ry and Orlaith Demp­sey, who star­ted “The Arc­tic Row 2024” in Trom­sø and arri­ved in Lon­gye­ar­by­en on Fri­day (16th August) after 16 stre­nuous days across the Barents Sea.

Across the Barents Sea (with Bjørnøya in the back­ground) in a rowing boat.

The boat is spe­ci­al­ly desi­gned, but nevert­hel­ess the crew expe­ri­en­ced some tech­ni­cal dif­fi­cul­ties. Near Bjørnøya, the auto stee­ring sys­tem fai­led and the crew had to steer manu­al­ly with ropes, some­thing that dis­tur­bed the watch sys­tem and cost a lot of sleep. The three were accor­din­gly quite exhaus­ted when they arri­ved in Lon­gye­ar­by­en on Fri­day after­noon; they told Sval­bard­pos­ten that good sleep in a real bed, a show­er and food whe­re the hig­hest prio­ri­ties on their per­so­nal wish­list.

During the crossing, the team coll­ec­ted obser­va­tions and data inclu­ding under­wa­ter sound recor­dings for edu­ca­ti­on and sci­ence and to rise envi­ron­men­tal awa­re­ness.