The war­mest August day Spits­ber­gen has ever seen – at least in Lon­gye­ar­by­en sin­ce they star­ted recor­ding meteo­ro­lo­gi­cal data in 1964. And pos­si­bly also the war­mest August day ever in Raud­fjord. It cer­tain­ly felt very warm.

Well, we enjoy­ed the sum­mer wea­ther during a love­ly hike up Solan­derfjel­let.

And later we rela­xed on the beach at the lagoon land­scape of More­ne­la­gu­ne at Store Russ­e­bus­trau­men. Beau­tiful!

Pho­to gal­lery: Solan­derfjel­let & Store Russ­e­bus­trau­men – 11th August 2024

