On the way to the east we made a stop in Tovik­buk­ta on the north side of Reins­dyr­flya. Yet ano­ther place whe­re you usual­ly don’t get to too often. Good stuff!

Mos­sel­buk­ta was the right place to spend ano­ther night befo­re we would cross Hin­lo­pen Strait. Of cour­se we didn’t miss the oppor­tu­ni­ty to have a look at the remains of Nordenskiöld’s old expe­di­ti­on base Pol­hem.

Pho­to gal­lery: Tovik­buk­ta & Mos­sel­buk­ta – 12th August 2024

