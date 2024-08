The mor­ning in Mag­da­le­nefjord was a bit grey but good, start­ing at Wag­gon­way­breen and con­ti­nuing with a litt­le walk at Alke­kon­gen.

But the high­light of the day was wit­hout any doubt the hike across Dan­s­køya, from Kob­befjord in the west across the stony inland of the island to the the east side.

Pho­to gal­lery: Mag­da­le­nefjord and Dan­s­køya – 10th August 2024

