First thing today was crossing nor­t­hern Hin­lo­pen Strait towards Nord­au­s­tand. We had cho­sen the best wea­ther win­dow available, but nevert­hel­ess it was a bit bum­py at times.

After the nau­ti­cal­ly always chal­len­ging pas­sa­ge of Fran­k­lin­sund, we had Lady Fran­k­lin­fjord ahead of us – in suns­hi­ne! For a start, we just jum­ped at the oppor­tu­ni­ty of a walk on Tom­bo­loøya. Love­ly! This time we were not expel­led by a polar after a few minu­tes, as in 2017. Nice.

Talk about polar bears. Not far from Nord­re Fran­k­lin­breen. An unfor­gettable sight­ing of a who­le polar bear fami­ly!

A litt­le evening walk near Fran­k­lin­breen in sun­set light (wit­hout sun­set, though) roun­ded the day off.

Pho­to gal­lery: Lady Fran­k­lin­fjord – Tom­bo­loøya, Nord­re Fran­k­lin­breen – 13th August 2024

