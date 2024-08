SAS strike

The air­line SAS on the ground due to strike – this reminds of the very unp­lea­sant (to put it mild­ly) situa­ti­on in July 2022, which show­ed how much a remo­te place like Lon­gye­ar­by­en depends on relia­ble traf­fic, espe­ci­al­ly air traf­fic. This time, it is the cabin staff.

As usu­al in such a situa­ti­on, the fur­ther deve­lo­p­ment is hard to pre­dict. It is by no means clear that con­se­quen­ces will be as dra­stic as in July 2022, an agree­ment bet­ween the con­flict par­ties may be rea­ched at any time. And by the way, the other air­line, Nor­we­gi­an, is not affec­ted any­way.

Sval­bard­pos­ten repor­ted on Fri­day that, as far as Lon­gye­ar­by­en is con­cer­ned, traf­fic is expec­ted to work as sche­du­led during the weekend but the strike may pick up on Wed­nes­day, wit­hout any­thing in par­ti­cu­lar being said about Mon­day and Tues­day.

SAS and Lon­gye­ar­by­en: occa­sio­nal­ly a com­pli­ca­ted rela­ti­onship. Curr­ent­ly, an upco­ming strike might affect flights for an uncer­tain peri­od of time.

Tra­vel­lers boo­ked on flights affec­ted by the strike are cont­ac­ted by the air­line direct­ly. Tho­se who don’t get any mes­sa­ge should expect their flight to depar­tu­re as sche­du­led.

Fin­gers crossed for ever­y­bo­dy who is tra­vel­ling the­se days!