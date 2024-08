We went as far into inner Van Mijenfjord as pos­si­ble, into Rin­ders­buk­ta, in order to escape from rain and fog that was curr­ent­ly han­ging on to the west coast. In Rin­ders­buk­ta, the­re is a gla­cier that is curr­ent­ly advan­ving rapidly (“sur­ging”). Usual­ly hid­den deep in its val­ley and not much of an eye-cat­cher, Schee­le­breen has advan­ced quite a bit so it is now almost blo­cking the bay. Very impres­si­ve!

Later we had a very spe­cial oppor­tu­ni­ty, name­ly visi­ting the site that used to be the mining sett­le­ment of Sveagru­va. The sett­le­ment was aban­do­ned and clea­ned up after 2017 and not the­re is not much left, just a very few buil­dings that are pro­tec­ted as cul­tu­ral heri­ta­ge and some bits and pie­ces that are still the­re for the same reason or … well … the place could do with a last round of vacu­um-clea­ning, but well, con­side­ring the who­le mat­ter, they did a pret­ty good job. Just a cou­ple of days ago, the place was offi­ci­al­ly retur­ned to natu­re (inclu­ding a few extra goo­dies that had not been the­re befo­re mining star­ted).

If you are inte­res­ted in the histo­ry of Svea and asso­cia­ted coal­mi­nes inclu­ding the Lun­ckef­jel­let mine, the­re is a who­le set of pages on spitsbergen-svalbard.com with a lot of infor­ma­ti­on, pho­tos and pan­ora­ma images. Click here to start.

Pho­to gal­lery: Rin­ders­buk­ta: Schee­le­breen. Sveagru­va – 22nd August 2024

