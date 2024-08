“Life is hel­lo and good­bye until we meet again”. John Len­non, I think. We just said “thank you and good­bye” to Arc­ti­ca II, and here we go again. Hel­lo, Mean­der! Life is going fast in the arc­tic sum­mer.

We spent the first day in Isfjord, start­ing with a crui­se into beau­tiful Tem­pel­fjord and to Tunab­reen. Here are some impres­si­ons from this first evening.

Pho­to gal­lery: Lon­gye­ar­by­en-Tem­pel­fjord, 26th August 2024

