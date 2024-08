Having been at Tunab­reen in inner­most Tem­pel­fjord last night, we spent the night ancho­red in Bjo­na­ham­na and that’s also whe­re we star­ted the day. A love­ly place, beau­tiful and inte­res­t­ing even in rather grey and win­dy wea­ther con­di­ti­ons.

Later, we saw Belugas (white wha­les) in Bil­lefjord and enjoy­ed the sce­n­ery at the huge (and huge­ly retrea­ted) gla­cier Nor­dens­ki­öld­breen. The day was com­ple­ted with an evening walk in Skans­buk­ta.

Pho­to gal­lery: Tem­pel­fjord & Bil­lefjord, 27th august 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.