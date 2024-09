It was a bit of a bum­py start into the day, with a pret­ty strong bree­ze blo­wing through Free­man­sund. We deci­ded to stay on the east side of Edgeøya today. Good thing.

The­re, we had the migh­ty Ston­ebreen – a uni­que spe­ci­men of a gla­cier! Edgeøy­jø­ku­len is an ice cap of a good 1300 squa­re kilo­me­t­res, and on its eas­tern side it just flows out into the sea, on a coas­tal stretch as long as 25 kilo­me­t­res. The actu­al gla­cier front is much lon­ger. We were lucky enough to get clo­se to that impres­si­ve bit of land­scape in suns­hi­ne ❄️☀️😎

This was fol­lo­wed by a scenic pas­sa­ge of the east coast of Edgeøya and final­ly a litt­le evening landing on Halv­må­neøya, at the famous trap­per hut of Bjør­ne­borg – very atmo­sphe­ric, not the least due to some fog banks and the sad call of seve­ral red throa­ted divers on some ponds in the vici­ni­ty.

Pho­to gal­lery – Edgeøya: Ston­ebreen, Halv­må­neøya. 03rd Sep­tem­ber 2024

