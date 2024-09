The drea­ded south cape: plea­sant­ly uneventful. Fog­gy and calm.

Horn­sund: also fog­gy. But once again we mana­ged to be at the right place in the right time, at Gnå­lod­den in the evening.

Pho­to gal­lery: Sør­kapp – Horn­sund. 04th Sep­tem­ber 2024

