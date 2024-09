What’s bet­ter than a gol­den day in Hin­lo­pen Strait? I can’t think of much. We ven­tu­red deep into Nordaustland’s fjords, into Pal­an­der­buk­ta, whe­re we were kind­ly gree­ted by some hump­back wha­les 🐳😀 and of cour­se the bar­ren polar desert land­scape and the huge ice caps that are so cha­rac­te­ristic for Nord­aus­t­land.

The evening brought a sun­ri­se that we enjoy­ed from a low hill on Von Otterøya.

Pho­to gal­lery – Hin­lo­pen Strait: Pal­an­der­buk­ta, Van Otterøya. 02nd Sep­tem­ber 2024

