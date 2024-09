Bell­sund was today a bit grey, but we could spend a dry and beau­tiful mor­ning in Recher­chefjord, from the green tun­dra at Asbes­tod­den (the mine­ral asbes­tos occurs the­re natu­ral­ly and an attempt was even made to mine it the­re a cen­tu­ry ago, hence the name) to Recher­che­breen.

The after­noon was real­ly wet and our visit at Kapp Tos­ca­na thus tur­ned out to be a short one. Later it cle­ared up again at Fri­dt­jov­breen.

Pho­to gal­lery Bell­sund: Recher­chefjord, Kapp Tos­ca­na, Fri­dt­jov­breen. 05th Sep­tem­ber 2024

