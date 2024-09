And the sun went up ☀️😃 wun­derful! A blue sky, bright suns­hi­ne. We cer­tain­ly enjoy­ed that, we had not had so much of that the last cou­ple of days.

We enjoy­ed this final full day accor­din­gly, with a litt­le hike on Erd­mann­flya in Bore­buk­ta. And final­ly on beau­tiful Bohe­man­nes­et.

Pho­to gal­lery Isfjord: Tun­draod­den & Bohe­man­nes­et. 07th Sep­tem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

And not much later we were back in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Back in civi­li­sa­ti­on. Pack­ing, say­ing good­bye and fare­well … but first, time to cele­bra­te!

Pho­to­gal­lery Lon­gye­ar­by­en, 07th Sep­tem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.