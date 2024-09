Here we go again. The last time „Spits­ber­gen under sail“ for this year. The last time „Spits­ber­gen under sail“ with SV Anti­gua for me. The­re is inde­ed a bit of sad­ness.

But for now and here, we are loo­king for­ward to a gre­at trip and we enjoy a fan­ta­stic start, sai­ling with 10 knots into the sun­set. Just beau­tiful!

Gal­lery Isfjord, 10. Sep­tem­ber 2024

